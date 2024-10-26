Left Menu

Editorial Exodus: Resignations Rock LA Times After Endorsement Block

Two LA Times editorial board members, Robert Greene and Karin Klein, resigned after the newspaper's owner, Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, blocked plans to endorse Kamala Harris for president. Editorial page editor Mariel Garza also resigned, citing the need to take a stand during pivotal times. Soon-Shiong advocates neutrality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 26-10-2024 00:17 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 00:17 IST
Editorial Exodus: Resignations Rock LA Times After Endorsement Block
  • Country:
  • United States

The Los Angeles Times is witnessing a significant shake-up as two respected members of its editorial board resigned, following the newspaper's decision not to endorse a presidential candidate. Robert Greene and Karin Klein made their exits known shortly after editorial page editor Mariel Garza stepped down.

Greene, a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, vocally disagreed with the owner's choice to avoid endorsing Kamala Harris, especially given former President Donald Trump's contentious relationship with journalistic values. Garza cited the necessity of speaking out during critical moments as her reason for leaving.

The paper's owner, Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, clarified that the decision stemmed from a desire for neutrality and the presentation of balanced opinions. However, this approach has stirred frustrations over the editorial board's role in shaping public discourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

 Global
2
Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

 Global
3
Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

 Global
4
Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024