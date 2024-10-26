Editorial Exodus: Resignations Rock LA Times After Endorsement Block

The Los Angeles Times is witnessing a significant shake-up as two respected members of its editorial board resigned, following the newspaper's decision not to endorse a presidential candidate. Robert Greene and Karin Klein made their exits known shortly after editorial page editor Mariel Garza stepped down.

Greene, a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, vocally disagreed with the owner's choice to avoid endorsing Kamala Harris, especially given former President Donald Trump's contentious relationship with journalistic values. Garza cited the necessity of speaking out during critical moments as her reason for leaving.

The paper's owner, Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, clarified that the decision stemmed from a desire for neutrality and the presentation of balanced opinions. However, this approach has stirred frustrations over the editorial board's role in shaping public discourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)