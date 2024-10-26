Leonardo DiCaprio Backs Kamala Harris with Climate Message
Leonardo DiCaprio has endorsed Kamala Harris for president, emphasizing the urgent need for action against climate change. In a video, he praises Harris' climate policies and criticizes Trump for his environmental stance. Several high-profile celebrities, including Taylor Swift and Beyoncé, are also supporting Harris.
- Country:
- United States
In a significant endorsement ahead of the presidential election, Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio has announced his support for Kamala Harris. Known for his long-standing environmental advocacy, DiCaprio highlights climate change as a critical issue in a video released on Instagram.
DiCaprio commended Harris for her ambitious climate targets, including achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, and her role in the historic Inflation Reduction Act. He contrasts her proactive stance with former President Trump's withdrawal from the Paris climate accord, accusing him of undermining vital environmental protections.
The support for Harris extends to other entertainers like Taylor Swift and Beyoncé, signaling a broad celebrity endorsement. Meanwhile, Trump's celebrity supporters include figures like Elon Musk and Kid Rock, showcasing a contrasting array of endorsements on both sides.
(With inputs from agencies.)