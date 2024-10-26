Left Menu

Leonardo DiCaprio Backs Kamala Harris with Climate Message

Leonardo DiCaprio has endorsed Kamala Harris for president, emphasizing the urgent need for action against climate change. In a video, he praises Harris' climate policies and criticizes Trump for his environmental stance. Several high-profile celebrities, including Taylor Swift and Beyoncé, are also supporting Harris.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 26-10-2024 01:27 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 01:27 IST
Leonardo DiCaprio Backs Kamala Harris with Climate Message
Leonardo DiCaprio
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant endorsement ahead of the presidential election, Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio has announced his support for Kamala Harris. Known for his long-standing environmental advocacy, DiCaprio highlights climate change as a critical issue in a video released on Instagram.

DiCaprio commended Harris for her ambitious climate targets, including achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, and her role in the historic Inflation Reduction Act. He contrasts her proactive stance with former President Trump's withdrawal from the Paris climate accord, accusing him of undermining vital environmental protections.

The support for Harris extends to other entertainers like Taylor Swift and Beyoncé, signaling a broad celebrity endorsement. Meanwhile, Trump's celebrity supporters include figures like Elon Musk and Kid Rock, showcasing a contrasting array of endorsements on both sides.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

 Global
2
Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

 Global
3
Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

 Global
4
Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024