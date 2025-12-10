Left Menu

Tragic End for Missing Fisherman Xavier on Coastal Shores

The body of Xavier, a fisherman who went missing after falling off a boat while intoxicated, was found ashore near Manamelkudi. The search was initiated after his friend, who was with him during the incident, was rescued. Police have registered a case and are investigating.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 10-12-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 17:01 IST
Tragic End for Missing Fisherman Xavier on Coastal Shores
Xavier
  • Country:
  • India

The body of Xavier, a 46-year-old fisherman who was reported missing, was discovered washed ashore near Manamelkudi on Wednesday morning, local police have confirmed. Xavier had embarked on a fishing excursion with a friend on the night of December 9, following a bout of drinking. Both men fell from their boat approximately one nautical mile from the Seetharamapattinam beach.

While the friend was rescued by passing fishermen, Xavier remained unaccounted for, leading to an official missing person report and a search operation by the Indian Coast Guard. Efforts by search teams continued until the unfortunate discovery of his body five kilometers from the initial location.

A case has been registered under Section 194 of the BNSS, pertaining to unnatural deaths including accidental or suspicious circumstances. Authorities are continuing their investigation to uncover further details surrounding the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India
2
Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft

Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Airc...

 Global
3
MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

 Global
4
When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such double standards will not work: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.

When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reinventing Health Supply Chains for Climate Resilience and Emission Reduction

From Coal to Clean Jobs: How Nations Support Workers in the Shift to Sustainability

Psychosis in the Machine: RAND Study Probes AI’s Cognitive Dangers and Strategic Risks

Libya 2025: Turning Oil Wealth into Sustainable Growth Amid Deep Governance Strains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025