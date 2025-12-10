Tragic End for Missing Fisherman Xavier on Coastal Shores

The body of Xavier, a 46-year-old fisherman who was reported missing, was discovered washed ashore near Manamelkudi on Wednesday morning, local police have confirmed. Xavier had embarked on a fishing excursion with a friend on the night of December 9, following a bout of drinking. Both men fell from their boat approximately one nautical mile from the Seetharamapattinam beach.

While the friend was rescued by passing fishermen, Xavier remained unaccounted for, leading to an official missing person report and a search operation by the Indian Coast Guard. Efforts by search teams continued until the unfortunate discovery of his body five kilometers from the initial location.

A case has been registered under Section 194 of the BNSS, pertaining to unnatural deaths including accidental or suspicious circumstances. Authorities are continuing their investigation to uncover further details surrounding the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)