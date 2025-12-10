Haryana Government Doctors' Strike: Unfulfilled Promises Intensify Protests

The protest by government doctors in Haryana has escalated, with a strike extended for an indefinite period over unmet demands, including a revised career progression scheme. Initially a two-day strike, it now challenges the state's healthcare services significantly.

Despite the Haryana government's invocation of the Essential Services Maintenance Act, aiming to curtail the strike, many hospitals report disrupted services. The state's health department has threatened salary deductions for the striking days, as affected healthcare facilities struggle to maintain essential diagnostic services such as ultrasounds and CT scans.

Dr. Rajesh Khyalia, representing the protesting physicians, criticizes the government's failure to fulfill assurance on career progression and recruitment policies. Though willing to negotiate, the doctors have yet to receive any governmental overtures for discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)