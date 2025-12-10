Left Menu

Haryana Government Doctors' Strike: Unfulfilled Promises Intensify Protests

Government doctors in Haryana have intensified their protest against unmet demands by extending their strike indefinitely. Despite the government invoking ESMA to prohibit strikes, healthcare services remain disrupted. The Haryana Civil Medical Services Association hopes for dialogue but highlights a year-long unfulfilled promise concerning career progression and recruitment policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ambala | Updated: 10-12-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 17:00 IST
The protest by government doctors in Haryana has escalated, with a strike extended for an indefinite period over unmet demands, including a revised career progression scheme. Initially a two-day strike, it now challenges the state's healthcare services significantly.

Despite the Haryana government's invocation of the Essential Services Maintenance Act, aiming to curtail the strike, many hospitals report disrupted services. The state's health department has threatened salary deductions for the striking days, as affected healthcare facilities struggle to maintain essential diagnostic services such as ultrasounds and CT scans.

Dr. Rajesh Khyalia, representing the protesting physicians, criticizes the government's failure to fulfill assurance on career progression and recruitment policies. Though willing to negotiate, the doctors have yet to receive any governmental overtures for discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

