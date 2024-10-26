Beyoncé's Rallying Cry: Freedom and Unity in Houston

In Houston, Beyoncé stood passionately, declaring her commitment as a mother advocating for a unified world, free from division, at Kamala Harris' presidential campaign rally.

Borrowing her 2016 anthem 'Freedom,' Harris has underscored its meaning of fighting for genuine liberty and opposing restrictive policies.

Beyoncé pinpointed the severe repercussions of Texas's abortion laws, tying them to increased infant and maternal mortality rates, as she rallied support against Donald Trump's influences.

