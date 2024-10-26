Beyoncé's Rallying Cry: Freedom and Unity in Houston
Beyoncé, speaking at a Houston rally for Kamala Harris, emphasized her role as a mother concerned about the future and unity of the world. Using her song 'Freedom' as the campaign anthem, Beyoncé highlighted the need for voting and focused on the impacts of Texas's abortion restrictions.
In Houston, Beyoncé stood passionately, declaring her commitment as a mother advocating for a unified world, free from division, at Kamala Harris' presidential campaign rally.
Borrowing her 2016 anthem 'Freedom,' Harris has underscored its meaning of fighting for genuine liberty and opposing restrictive policies.
Beyoncé pinpointed the severe repercussions of Texas's abortion laws, tying them to increased infant and maternal mortality rates, as she rallied support against Donald Trump's influences.
