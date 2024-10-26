Left Menu

Diljit Dosanjh's Spectacular Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024 Begins

Diljit Dosanjh's 'Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024' kicks off with sold-out performances in Delhi, marking his return to India following international success. Organized by Ripple Effect Studios and Saregama India, the tour is the highest-grossing concert event in Indian history, spanning ten cities across the nation.

Diljit Dosanjh (Image Source: Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
Diljit Dosanjh's much-anticipated 'Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024' commenced this weekend with sold-out shows at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Fans flocked to the venue, eager to experience the unparalleled energy of one of India's beloved artists.

The tour, organized by Ripple Effect Studios and Saregama India, has made history as the fastest-selling and highest-grossing concert event in the country. With the first Delhi show selling out within minutes, a second date was quickly added, now also nearly sold out.

Spanning ten cities, the tour serves as a testament to Dosanjh's global appeal, following his successful international shows. The artist will cover major Indian cities, eventually concluding in Guwahati, marking a new chapter for Indian music on the world stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

