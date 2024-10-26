Unraveling 'Chicanery': A Political Thriller of Our Times

In 'Chicanery', a novel by Timeri N Murari, the author tackles the tumultuous landscape of global democracy through a riveting political narrative. The story revolves around David Richelieu, also identified as Cyomared, a former prime minister who returns from a 20-year exile to face execution charges.

His resurfacing prompts arrest by a minister's assistant at the border after AI cameras identify him, stirring suspicion of his alleged involvement in assisting the opposition against a tyrannical government. With elections looming, the plot is filled with tension, intrigue, and powerful, multifaceted characters.

While the novel embeds itself within a modern context of AI surveillance and political intrigue, it primarily strikes a chord with its profound human elements. Though set in ambiguous locations, 'Chicanery' delivers a robust narrative on power dynamics, love, and the quest for freedom.

(With inputs from agencies.)