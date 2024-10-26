Left Menu

Unraveling 'Chicanery': A Political Thriller of Our Times

Timeri N Murari's novel 'Chicanery' explores global democracy standards through a political narrative. The story follows David Richelieu, formerly known as Cyomared, who returns home from exile, facing arrest and suspicion of aiding opposition forces. The book blends contemporary themes like AI surveillance with deep human emotions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2024 13:37 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 13:37 IST
In 'Chicanery', a novel by Timeri N Murari, the author tackles the tumultuous landscape of global democracy through a riveting political narrative. The story revolves around David Richelieu, also identified as Cyomared, a former prime minister who returns from a 20-year exile to face execution charges.

His resurfacing prompts arrest by a minister's assistant at the border after AI cameras identify him, stirring suspicion of his alleged involvement in assisting the opposition against a tyrannical government. With elections looming, the plot is filled with tension, intrigue, and powerful, multifaceted characters.

While the novel embeds itself within a modern context of AI surveillance and political intrigue, it primarily strikes a chord with its profound human elements. Though set in ambiguous locations, 'Chicanery' delivers a robust narrative on power dynamics, love, and the quest for freedom.

