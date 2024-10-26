Left Menu

Commonwealth's Pivotal Ocean Declaration Sparks Global Action

The Commonwealth's first ocean declaration was adopted during their summit in Samoa, focusing on ocean protection in light of climate change and over-exploitation. Calls for reparatory justice for the trans-Atlantic slave trade were also significant. The declaration seeks sustainable ocean stewardship and raises momentum for future international meetings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Apia | Updated: 26-10-2024 18:29 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 18:29 IST
Commonwealth's Pivotal Ocean Declaration Sparks Global Action
  • Country:
  • Samoa

The Commonwealth countries have signed their first ocean declaration, a historic move finalized during a summit in Samoa. The landmark Apia Ocean Declaration emphasizes the need to protect the ocean against climate threats, pollution, and over-exploitation, with a commitment to driving international ocean protection initiatives.

In addition to environmental issues, the summit was charged with debates over reparatory justice for the trans-Atlantic slave trade, a topic that was prominently featured in the discussion. While financial reparations were not agreed upon, the need for meaningful dialogues was underscored.

The summit concluded with pledges to focus on resilient maritime boundaries, coastal climate adaptation, and the sustainable blue economy. With 25 Commonwealth countries significantly impacted by climate change, the declaration affirms a critical commitment to transforming ocean exploitation into protection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024