Commonwealth's Pivotal Ocean Declaration Sparks Global Action

The Commonwealth countries have signed their first ocean declaration, a historic move finalized during a summit in Samoa. The landmark Apia Ocean Declaration emphasizes the need to protect the ocean against climate threats, pollution, and over-exploitation, with a commitment to driving international ocean protection initiatives.

In addition to environmental issues, the summit was charged with debates over reparatory justice for the trans-Atlantic slave trade, a topic that was prominently featured in the discussion. While financial reparations were not agreed upon, the need for meaningful dialogues was underscored.

The summit concluded with pledges to focus on resilient maritime boundaries, coastal climate adaptation, and the sustainable blue economy. With 25 Commonwealth countries significantly impacted by climate change, the declaration affirms a critical commitment to transforming ocean exploitation into protection.

(With inputs from agencies.)