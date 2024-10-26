Indra Hang Subba Joins Food Processing Committee: A New Chapter for Sikkim

Indra Hang Subba, Sikkim's only representative in the Lok Sabha, has been named a member of the consultative committee of the Union Ministry of Food Processing Industries.

Subba expressed gratitude on social media to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Speaker Om Birla for this significant role. He emphasized it as both an honor and a responsibility in serving the country.

Subba aims to push policies that will support farmers, bolster rural economies, and improve India's agricultural value chain, underscoring the food processing sector's role in advancing the nation's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

