Indra Hang Subba Joins Food Processing Committee: A New Chapter for Sikkim

Indra Hang Subba, the sole Lok Sabha MP from Sikkim, joins the consultative committee for the Union Ministry of Food Processing Industries. He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Speaker Om Birla for the role and aims to enhance India's agricultural value chain, supporting Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 26-10-2024 19:32 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 19:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Indra Hang Subba, Sikkim's only representative in the Lok Sabha, has been named a member of the consultative committee of the Union Ministry of Food Processing Industries.

Subba expressed gratitude on social media to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Speaker Om Birla for this significant role. He emphasized it as both an honor and a responsibility in serving the country.

Subba aims to push policies that will support farmers, bolster rural economies, and improve India's agricultural value chain, underscoring the food processing sector's role in advancing the nation's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

