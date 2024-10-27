Fearless Midnight Run: Empowering Women to Reclaim Public Spaces

Actor Milind Soman tackled the pressing issue of women's safety and empowerment at the 'Fearless Midnight Run' held recently in Mumbai. Organized by Smiling Tiger Experiences LLP, the event attracted a substantial crowd dedicated to reclaiming public spaces and asserting their right to safety.

The run, which began at the Asiatic Library in Horniman Circle at the stroke of midnight, symbolized the return of the Pinkathon after a five-year break. This 5-kilometer run was not only a demonstration of solidarity but also underscored the increasing impact of the Invincible Women initiative.

Notable attendees like Vishwas Nangre Patil, Additional Director General, Anti-Corruption Bureau, Maharashtra, Milind Soman, and Ankita Konwar, founder of Invincible Women, inaugurated the event. Patil stressed the necessity of empowering women, underlining that allowing women to reclaim public spaces is fundamental for a safer society.

Milind Soman, Pinkathon's creator, commented that the Fearless Midnight Run transcends mere exercise, serving as a statement of solidarity and women's freedom to move fearlessly. Echoing his sentiment, Ankita Konwar declared the run a brave act by all women participants, aiming to inspire others to prioritize well-being and support each other in the quest for freedom.

The event united women from different backgrounds in their wellness and empowerment commitments. Backed by local authorities, the Fearless Midnight Run provided a secure environment, marking a pivotal step towards more inclusive public spaces.

Emphasizing awareness, Soman remarked that although absolute safety is unachievable, society, aided by police support, can offer security. However, individuals should remain vigilant, taking safety precautions seriously.

Soman also shared insights on fitness, noting its essential role in enjoying life, underlining the importance of maintaining fitness for a fulfilling life.

