Tom Hanks and Robin Wright Reunite on Screen in Robert Zemeckis' 'Here'

In a much-anticipated reunion, Hollywood icons Tom Hanks and Robin Wright have returned to the silver screen together in the film 'Here', marking their first on-screen collaboration since the 1994 hit 'Forrest Gump'. Directed by Robert Zemeckis, the film premiered at the AFI Fest in Los Angeles, bringing the dynamic duo back into the spotlight.

Speaking to People magazine at the premiere, Hanks expressed the ease of reconnecting with Wright. He humorously reflected, 'Everybody was asking, What was it like, the reunion? You know what it was? It was like, Hey, how you doing?' Highlighting the effortless chemistry they share, he added, 'We just picked up right where we left off. I'm going to say we love each other because we're so easy with each other.'

'Here', based on the graphic novel by Richard McGuire, is a sweeping dramatic narrative that follows multiple families across generations, capturing the essence of human experiences. Hanks described working with Wright as a 'luxury', noting the familiar conversations they resumed, underscoring the film's poignant themes. Produced by Miramax and ImageMovers, the cast includes Paul Bettany, Kelly Reilly, and Michelle Dockery. The screenplay, a collaboration between Zemeckis and 'Forrest Gump' screenwriter Eric Roth, reunites the award-winning team behind the iconic film.

