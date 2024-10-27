Run for Unity: Traffic Diversion Alert for Sardar Patel's Anniversary

Central Delhi is set to experience traffic disruptions on Tuesday as the 'Run for Unity' marathon takes place to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The advisory warns of significant traffic diversions starting at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium.

An estimated 7,700 participants are expected to partake in the marathon. The event is a highlight of Rashtriya Ekta Divas celebrations, commencing from gate number 1 of the stadium at 7:40 am. As such, motorists will face restrictions near India Gate and C-Hexagon from 6:45 am.

Traffic will be rerouted from several major roads including Tilak Marg, Purana Quila Road, Shershah Road, and others, causing potential delays. Authorities urge citizens to cooperate for smooth traffic management during this national unity event.

