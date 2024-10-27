Left Menu

Crafting Joy: Latur Children Light Up Diwali with Handmade Decor

Children at a private shelter in Latur, Maharashtra, crafted and sold lanterns, lamps, and fragrant powders for Rs 2 lakh to celebrate Diwali. The earnings will be used to celebrate the festival and enhance their learning environment, according to shelter co-founder Sharad Zare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 27-10-2024 18:29 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 18:29 IST
In a heartwarming initiative, children at a private shelter in Maharashtra's Latur district are gearing up for a grand Diwali celebration. The festive cheer was sparked by their handmade lanterns, lamps, and scented powder, which successfully raised Rs 2 lakh, as reported by an official from the shelter.

The industrious children from 'Majha Ghar' have dedicated two hours daily over the past two months to craft about 100 bamboo stick lanterns, 1,500 lamps made from soil and cow dung, and 500 fragrant powder packets. Their efforts have culminated in a substantial sale, bringing in Rs 2 lakh, confirmed Sharad Zare, who along with his wife Sangeeta, established the shelter in Ausa tehsil, home to 55 disadvantaged children.

Sharad Zare expressed that the proceeds will be utilized not only to celebrate Diwali in a grand manner but also to enhance the learning space for the children, making the festival a memorable event for everyone involved.

