Delhi's Diwali and Diljit Drive: Traffic Turmoil on Festive Roads

Long traffic queues took over several parts of the national capital on Sunday, driven by the dual lure of Diwali shopping and concerts by Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh. Crowds flooded the markets and jammed roads particularly in south Delhi, straining the city's traffic management systems.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, the epicenter of Dosanjh's back-to-back concerts on his 'Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024', was a focal point for road congestion. Delhi Police had to bolster their presence to maintain order, while thousands of fans gathered to see the popular artist.

A police advisory alerted citizens about restricted heavy vehicle movement from the JLN Stadium area to BP Marg from 4 pm to 11 pm. Authorities urged commuters to use alternate routes, including avoiding BP Marg, Lodhi Road, and Lala Lajpat Rai Marg. Meanwhile, common congestion spots like Mathura Road also saw worsened traffic, affecting routine travels.

