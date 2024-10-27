Left Menu

Delhi's Diwali and Diljit Drive: Traffic Turmoil on Festive Roads

Traffic congestion gripped Delhi as Diwali shoppers and fans attending Diljit Dosanjh's concerts caused severe roadblocks. Areas around Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and major roads faced heavy traffic. The Delhi Police issued advisories, suggesting alternate routes and ensuring law enforcement presence to manage the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2024 21:10 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 21:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Long traffic queues took over several parts of the national capital on Sunday, driven by the dual lure of Diwali shopping and concerts by Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh. Crowds flooded the markets and jammed roads particularly in south Delhi, straining the city's traffic management systems.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, the epicenter of Dosanjh's back-to-back concerts on his 'Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024', was a focal point for road congestion. Delhi Police had to bolster their presence to maintain order, while thousands of fans gathered to see the popular artist.

A police advisory alerted citizens about restricted heavy vehicle movement from the JLN Stadium area to BP Marg from 4 pm to 11 pm. Authorities urged commuters to use alternate routes, including avoiding BP Marg, Lodhi Road, and Lala Lajpat Rai Marg. Meanwhile, common congestion spots like Mathura Road also saw worsened traffic, affecting routine travels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

