Ayodhya Set for Record-Breaking Eco-Friendly Deepotsav

The Yogi Adityanath government is gearing up for Ayodhya's eighth Deepotsav, marking the first Diwali at the new Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple with 28 lakh lamps, aiming for a world record. This year, the celebrations focus on environmental consciousness and cleanliness.

Eco-friendly preparations are underway, with specially designed lamps to prevent soot damage and carbon emissions. The Ram temple complex will feature extensive floral decorations, supervised by retired IG Ashu Shukla. Over 30,000 volunteers are decorating the Saryu river banks, while a grand Swastik symbol forms a centerpiece of the celebration.

To further boost the event's grandeur, the temple remains open for extended 'Bhavan Darshan.' The preparations involve students, NGOs, and thousands of volunteers, highlighting the cooperative effort. Aiming for a world record, volunteers are meticulously arranging 28 lakh diyas, adding to this global spectacle.

