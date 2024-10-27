Left Menu

Ayodhya Set for Record-Breaking Eco-Friendly Deepotsav

The Yogi Adityanath government will host its eighth Deepotsav in Ayodhya, featuring 28 lakh eco-friendly lamps to illuminate the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple. Special arrangements ensure cleanliness and environmental consciousness, while a Swastik symbol crafted with lamps will be a major highlight. Over 30,000 volunteers are involved in the preparations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ayodhya | Updated: 27-10-2024 23:03 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 23:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Yogi Adityanath government is gearing up for Ayodhya's eighth Deepotsav, marking the first Diwali at the new Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple with 28 lakh lamps, aiming for a world record. This year, the celebrations focus on environmental consciousness and cleanliness.

Eco-friendly preparations are underway, with specially designed lamps to prevent soot damage and carbon emissions. The Ram temple complex will feature extensive floral decorations, supervised by retired IG Ashu Shukla. Over 30,000 volunteers are decorating the Saryu river banks, while a grand Swastik symbol forms a centerpiece of the celebration.

To further boost the event's grandeur, the temple remains open for extended 'Bhavan Darshan.' The preparations involve students, NGOs, and thousands of volunteers, highlighting the cooperative effort. Aiming for a world record, volunteers are meticulously arranging 28 lakh diyas, adding to this global spectacle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

