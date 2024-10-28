Left Menu

Shanghai's Halloween Crackdown: Freedom Under Watch

Shanghai police intensified patrols to suppress Halloween celebrations, a move to avoid repeats of last year's events where mocking costumes sparked controversy. Authorities subtly discouraged adult costumes through notices and agreements, focusing on maintaining public order. Officially sanctioned events proceeded without disruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shanghai | Updated: 28-10-2024 08:35 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 08:35 IST
Shanghai's Halloween Crackdown: Freedom Under Watch
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

Shanghai authorities took to the streets over the weekend to enforce a subdued approach to Halloween celebrations, aiming to avoid the controversies of last year. Central to their strategy was a conspicuous police presence and communication with local businesses.

Local districts sent out advice advocating for child-friendly activities while subtly discouraging adult costume participation. Despite the lack of an explicit ban, at least six people in costume were led away by police at Zhongshan park, highlighting the unspoken restrictions enforced by the city.

Businesses like bars and restaurants were asked to avoid costume contests and maintain a decorum that reflects a 'good social order.' The unease didn't deter officially sanctioned events at Shanghai Disney Resort and Happy Valley, proceeding without issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024