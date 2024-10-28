Shanghai's Halloween Crackdown: Freedom Under Watch
Shanghai police intensified patrols to suppress Halloween celebrations, a move to avoid repeats of last year's events where mocking costumes sparked controversy. Authorities subtly discouraged adult costumes through notices and agreements, focusing on maintaining public order. Officially sanctioned events proceeded without disruptions.
- Country:
- China
Shanghai authorities took to the streets over the weekend to enforce a subdued approach to Halloween celebrations, aiming to avoid the controversies of last year. Central to their strategy was a conspicuous police presence and communication with local businesses.
Local districts sent out advice advocating for child-friendly activities while subtly discouraging adult costume participation. Despite the lack of an explicit ban, at least six people in costume were led away by police at Zhongshan park, highlighting the unspoken restrictions enforced by the city.
Businesses like bars and restaurants were asked to avoid costume contests and maintain a decorum that reflects a 'good social order.' The unease didn't deter officially sanctioned events at Shanghai Disney Resort and Happy Valley, proceeding without issue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Shanghai
- Halloween
- police
- crackdown
- celebrations
- China
- social order
- Jing An
- Disney Resort
ALSO READ
China Confronts Escalating Deflation as Economic Stimulus Calls Grow
Bridging Borders: Vietnam and China Sign 10 Pacts
China's Inflation Dilemma: A Call for Prompt Economic Action
Vietnam and China Forge Stronger Economic Ties with Landmark Agreements
Vietnam and China Strengthen Ties with New Agreements