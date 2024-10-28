Shanghai's Halloween Crackdown: Freedom Under Watch

Shanghai authorities took to the streets over the weekend to enforce a subdued approach to Halloween celebrations, aiming to avoid the controversies of last year. Central to their strategy was a conspicuous police presence and communication with local businesses.

Local districts sent out advice advocating for child-friendly activities while subtly discouraging adult costume participation. Despite the lack of an explicit ban, at least six people in costume were led away by police at Zhongshan park, highlighting the unspoken restrictions enforced by the city.

Businesses like bars and restaurants were asked to avoid costume contests and maintain a decorum that reflects a 'good social order.' The unease didn't deter officially sanctioned events at Shanghai Disney Resort and Happy Valley, proceeding without issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)