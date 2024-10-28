Left Menu

Taylor Swift & Sabrina Carpenter Light Up New Orleans with Surprise Duet

Taylor Swift surprised New Orleans concertgoers with a special duet featuring pop star Sabrina Carpenter during the 'Eras Tour.' The stars performed a mashup of Carpenter's 'Espresso' and Swift's 'Is It Over Now?' delighting fans. Carpenter managed a last-minute appearance to join Swift live on stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 10:04 IST
Taylor Swift (photo/instagram/taylorswift/sabrinacarpenter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Taylor Swift astonished fans with an unexpected performance alongside fellow pop sensation Sabrina Carpenter during the 'Eras Tour' in New Orleans on Saturday night, as reported by Billboard. Swift had hinted at a unique moment during her acoustic set, enigmatically stating, "It's been stuck in my head," before revealing her plan to cover a song by another artist.

To the crowd's thrill, Swift strummed the opening chords of Carpenter's hit single "Espresso" on her guitar. After a tantalizing introduction to the track, Swift humorously asked, "Is it OK if I call her, and you guys can say hi?" She then dialed Carpenter and placed the call on speakerphone, inquiring how quickly she could make it to the stadium.

In a thrilling twist, Carpenter appeared on stage shortly after the call, and the duo delivered an energetic mashup of "Espresso," Swift's vault track "Is It Over Now?" from her 1989 album, and Carpenter's other hit "Please Please Please." A standout moment of the night was Swift's rendition of the line, "I'm working late 'cause I'm a singer," from "Espresso," which was met with cheers from the nearly sold-out crowd just before 11 p.m.

Praising Carpenter's dedication, Swift remarked, "She has literally one day off. She is on tour. This is crazy that she came to perform for us," as their duet concluded. Carpenter's appearance was brief yet impactful, as she exited the stage allowing Swift to end the evening with a captivating medley of her songs "Hits Different" and "Welcome to New York" on the piano. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

