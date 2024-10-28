Celebrities Rally Behind Kamala Harris After Racist Joke at Trump Event

Latin music sensation Bad Bunny has publicly backed Democratic presidential hopeful Kamala Harris after a speaker at a Trump rally in New York's Madison Square Garden made a racist joke about Puerto Rico. The comment labeled the territory as a 'floating island of garbage,' sparking immediate backlash.

Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe faced criticism for his offensive jokes targeting Latinos, Jews, and Black individuals, key demographics in the impending election. His controversial remark, 'I think it's called Puerto Rico,' was met with strong disapproval from Bad Bunny, who promoted Harris' condemnation of Trump's delayed hurricane relief for the island.

Bad Bunny was joined by Jennifer Lopez and Ricky Martin, who both have Puerto Rican ancestry, in endorsing Harris. Lopez shared Harris' video and her plan for Puerto Rico on Instagram, while Martin circulated anti-Hinchcliffe footage. The outcry from celebrities adds momentum to Harris' campaign as the election nears.

(With inputs from agencies.)