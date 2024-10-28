Left Menu

Celebrities Rally Behind Kamala Harris After Racist Joke at Trump Event

Top Latin artists like Bad Bunny, Jennifer Lopez, and Ricky Martin have voiced their support for Kamala Harris following a racist joke about Puerto Rico made at a Trump rally. They emphasize the importance of the upcoming election for Puerto Rican voters, criticizing Trump's past neglect of the island.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 10:05 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 10:05 IST
Celebs endorse Kamala Harris (Photo/instagram/jlo/ricky_martin). Image Credit: ANI
Latin music sensation Bad Bunny has publicly backed Democratic presidential hopeful Kamala Harris after a speaker at a Trump rally in New York's Madison Square Garden made a racist joke about Puerto Rico. The comment labeled the territory as a 'floating island of garbage,' sparking immediate backlash.

Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe faced criticism for his offensive jokes targeting Latinos, Jews, and Black individuals, key demographics in the impending election. His controversial remark, 'I think it's called Puerto Rico,' was met with strong disapproval from Bad Bunny, who promoted Harris' condemnation of Trump's delayed hurricane relief for the island.

Bad Bunny was joined by Jennifer Lopez and Ricky Martin, who both have Puerto Rican ancestry, in endorsing Harris. Lopez shared Harris' video and her plan for Puerto Rico on Instagram, while Martin circulated anti-Hinchcliffe footage. The outcry from celebrities adds momentum to Harris' campaign as the election nears.

(With inputs from agencies.)

