Modi and Sanchez Usher in New Era for Indian Aviation

Narendra Modi, India's Prime Minister, and his Spanish counterpart, Pedro Sanchez, captivated citizens during a vibrant roadshow in Vadodara, Gujarat. Traveling in an open jeep, the leaders waved to the crowds lining the 2.5-km route from the airport to the Tata aircraft complex.

The Indian and Spanish leaders witnessed a cultural showcase that highlighted India's rich artistic traditions. The roadshow concluded at the Tata Advanced Systems facility, where the leaders inaugurated India's first private military aircraft assembly line.

The Vadodara complex will manufacture 40 C-295 aircraft under an agreement with Airbus, which will also deliver 16 airframes. This project marks a key development in India's aviation sector, involving cooperation from public and private enterprises.

(With inputs from agencies.)