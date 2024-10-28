Star-Studded Lineup Announced for Edgar Wright's 'The Running Man' Remake

In an exciting development for cinema enthusiasts, Michael Cera and Emilia Jones are set to star in Edgar Wright's remake of 'The Running Man,' according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film, based on Stephen King's thriller, features Glen Powell as the protagonist Ben Richards, who enters a perilous game show to fund his daughter's medical care. As Richards navigates the lethal challenges, he aims to upend the show's sinister operations.

Joining Powell, Jones will portray a woman sheltered from governmental oppression, while Cera takes on the role of a well-meaning rebel. The project reunites Cera with Wright, their first collaboration since 2010's 'Scott Pilgrim vs. The World.' Shooting begins next year in London, with a stellar cast including Josh Brolin and Lee Pace.

