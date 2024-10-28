Pamela Anderson Lauds Liam Neeson: From Co-stars to Admirers

In an unexpected twist, Pamela Anderson has showered praise on her 'Naked Gun' co-star Liam Neeson, dubbing him "the perfect gentleman" after he revealed his romantic interest in her. The former 'Baywatch' star, speaking in an interview with People magazine, lauded Neeson's respectful and kind demeanor.

Anderson reminisced about their time filming, commending Neeson's caring nature as he ensured her comfort by wrapping his coat around her during shoots. "He brings out the best in you... with respect, kindness, and depth of experience. It was an absolute honor to work with him," she shared.

In return, Anderson showcased her gratitude by baking bread and cookies for Neeson, which she left in his dressing room. Neeson reciprocated her feelings, confessing, "I am madly in love with her," while appreciating the work experience alongside Anderson.

Neeson praised Anderson's professionalism and attitude, stating, "She's just terrific to work with. No huge ego. She just comes in to do the work. She's funny and so easy to work with." The pair recently completed filming for the reboot of the famous Leslie Nielsen comedy, with Anderson as a "femme fatale" and Neeson as Frank Drebin Jr.

Despite keeping a straight face during scenes being a challenge, Anderson admired Neeson's humility. His declaration of love follows his previous comments about not pursuing dating after the tragic death of his wife, Natasha Richardson, in 2009.

After a past relationship with Freya St. Johnston, Neeson remarked, "I'm past all that," signaling contentment with his current life situation. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)