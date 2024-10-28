Left Menu

Pamela Anderson Lauds Liam Neeson: From Co-stars to Admirers

Pamela Anderson praises her 'Naked Gun' co-star Liam Neeson in a heartfelt interview, admiring his gentlemanly qualities and kindness. The duo formed a mutual admiration while filming, leading to sweet gestures of gratitude. Anderson's remarks come as Neeson candidly expressed his romantic feelings for her.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 14:55 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 14:55 IST
Pamela Anderson Lauds Liam Neeson: From Co-stars to Admirers
Pamela Anderson, Liam Neeson (Photo/Instagram/@pamelaanderson/@theacademy). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In an unexpected twist, Pamela Anderson has showered praise on her 'Naked Gun' co-star Liam Neeson, dubbing him "the perfect gentleman" after he revealed his romantic interest in her. The former 'Baywatch' star, speaking in an interview with People magazine, lauded Neeson's respectful and kind demeanor.

Anderson reminisced about their time filming, commending Neeson's caring nature as he ensured her comfort by wrapping his coat around her during shoots. "He brings out the best in you... with respect, kindness, and depth of experience. It was an absolute honor to work with him," she shared.

In return, Anderson showcased her gratitude by baking bread and cookies for Neeson, which she left in his dressing room. Neeson reciprocated her feelings, confessing, "I am madly in love with her," while appreciating the work experience alongside Anderson.

Neeson praised Anderson's professionalism and attitude, stating, "She's just terrific to work with. No huge ego. She just comes in to do the work. She's funny and so easy to work with." The pair recently completed filming for the reboot of the famous Leslie Nielsen comedy, with Anderson as a "femme fatale" and Neeson as Frank Drebin Jr.

Despite keeping a straight face during scenes being a challenge, Anderson admired Neeson's humility. His declaration of love follows his previous comments about not pursuing dating after the tragic death of his wife, Natasha Richardson, in 2009.

After a past relationship with Freya St. Johnston, Neeson remarked, "I'm past all that," signaling contentment with his current life situation. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mozambique’s Blueprint for Climate Leadership: Advancing Blue Carbon Commitments

Tackling Gender Disparities in Cambodia: A Comprehensive Action Plan for the Next Five Years

Navigating Fragility: Climate and Development Strategies for Sustainable Peace

Empowering Cambodian Women Through Childcare: A Path to Workforce Inclusion and Child Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024