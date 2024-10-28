Left Menu

Security Tightens for Ayodhya's Grand Deepotsav

In light of Deepotsav festivities in Ayodhya, extensive security measures have been implemented, including lane closures and restricted access to key areas. Security forces, including commandos and surveillance drones, are active to ensure safety. Celebrations include lighting 28 lakh diyas and special traffic arrangements. This enhances the spiritual experience at the site.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow/Ayodhya | Updated: 28-10-2024 19:41 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 19:41 IST
In Ayodhya, authorities have beefed up security for the Deepotsav festivities, set to include a record-breaking display of 28 lakh diyas. Key access to Ram Ki Paidi is limited to pass holders to maintain order amid the celebrations. Volunteers meticulously arrange the diyas, marking this as the eighth Deepotsav under Yogi Adityanath's leadership.

Barricades secure 17 bylanes around the celebration area. Over two hundred commandos and various security agencies maintain a vigilant watch, utilizing drones for surveillance. Residents are advised against leaving homes or accessing rooftops during the event. Security teams, including Rapid Action Force and police units from multiple districts, are stationed to ensure a safe celebration.

Traffic diversions are in place to manage the influx, guiding vehicles from neighboring regions to alternative routes. Water police and specialized teams patrol the Saryu River, ready to handle any incidents, while senior police officials review and direct the ongoing security operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

