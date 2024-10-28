Fashion World Mourns the Loss of Visionary Designer Ratul Sood

The fashion world has been left reeling with the news of renowned menswear designer Ratul Sood's passing on October 27. Based in Kolkata, Sood was celebrated for his innovative designs and significant influence in the industry.

The Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) took to Instagram to honor Sood's legacy, describing him as a visionary whose creativity and passion inspired many within the fashion community. In heartfelt posts, the FDCI noted his warmth, kindness, and infectious laughter, characteristics that endeared him to colleagues and fans alike.

Ratul Sood, who is survived by his wife Kommal and their two sons, was a vital force in the creation of fashionable menswear, having participated in prestigious events like the Lotus Make-Up India Fashion Week autumn/winter 2019. The fashion community and netizens have expressed deep condolences, with many taking to social media to pay tribute to the designer's enduring legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)