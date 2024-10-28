Bursting for Livelihood: Annamalai's Deepavali Plea

In a fervent appeal to the public, BJP's K Annamalai has called upon citizens to buy and burst a substantial number of firecrackers this Deepavali, a move aimed at supporting the livelihood of thousands working in the fireworks industry.

Highlighting the annual dip in cracker sales, traditionally around Rs 6000 crore, Annamalai noted environmental concerns but underscored this one-day cultural celebration's importance. His plea was accompanied by a video shared on social media platform 'X'.

Annamalai pointed out that the fireworks industry, primarily located in Tamil Nadu's Sivakasi, supports about eight lakh people directly or indirectly. He urged the public to responsibly engage in cracker bursting, balancing traditions with safety for humans and animals alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)