Left Menu

Catastrophic Fireworks Explosion Injures Over 150 at Temple Festival

A fireworks accident injured over 150 people, eight seriously, during a temple festival near Neeleswaram. The mishap is believed to have occurred when a storage facility near Veerarkavu Temple caught fire around midnight. Injured individuals have been taken to hospitals in Kasargod, Kannur, and Mangaluru.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kasaragod | Updated: 29-10-2024 06:16 IST | Created: 29-10-2024 06:16 IST
Catastrophic Fireworks Explosion Injures Over 150 at Temple Festival
  • Country:
  • India

A fireworks accident during a temple festival near Neeleswaram has left more than 150 people injured, including eight with severe injuries, according to police reports.

The incident is suspected to have occurred when a fireworks storage facility near Veerarkavu Temple caught fire at around midnight. The injured have been transported to hospitals across Kasargod, Kannur, and Mangaluru for medical treatment.

High-ranking district officials, including the collector and the district police chief, have arrived at the site of the accident to oversee emergency response efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Penalties Mar Max Verstappen's Mexico City Grand Prix

Controversial Penalties Mar Max Verstappen's Mexico City Grand Prix

 Global
2
Iranian Nobel Laureate's Struggle for Health and Justice

Iranian Nobel Laureate's Struggle for Health and Justice

 United Arab Emirates
3
Japan in Political Turmoil: A Nation's Leadership Uncertain

Japan in Political Turmoil: A Nation's Leadership Uncertain

 Japan
4
Yen Tumbles Amid Japan's Political Shakeup; Oil Prices Plunge

Yen Tumbles Amid Japan's Political Shakeup; Oil Prices Plunge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024