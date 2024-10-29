Catastrophic Fireworks Explosion Injures Over 150 at Temple Festival
A fireworks accident injured over 150 people, eight seriously, during a temple festival near Neeleswaram. The mishap is believed to have occurred when a storage facility near Veerarkavu Temple caught fire around midnight. Injured individuals have been taken to hospitals in Kasargod, Kannur, and Mangaluru.
A fireworks accident during a temple festival near Neeleswaram has left more than 150 people injured, including eight with severe injuries, according to police reports.
The incident is suspected to have occurred when a fireworks storage facility near Veerarkavu Temple caught fire at around midnight. The injured have been transported to hospitals across Kasargod, Kannur, and Mangaluru for medical treatment.
High-ranking district officials, including the collector and the district police chief, have arrived at the site of the accident to oversee emergency response efforts.
