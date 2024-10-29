Tourist Curfew in Bukchon: Balancing Heritage with Habitability

The looming curfew in Seoul's Bukchon Hanok Village has stirred anxiety among local business owners and residents. Gallery owner Kwon Young-doo fears the measure, set to begin on a trial basis in November, may deter tourists and harm the area's reputation. The curfew restricts access to specific locations from 5 p.m. to 10 a.m., with fines for violators reaching up to 100,000 won ($72).

Bukchon Hanok Village, a historic site from the Joseon Dynasty, has attracted significant tourist attention, leading to concerns over noise, litter, and privacy invasions. Residents have reported seeing tourists attempting to enter private homes, causing many locals to relocate and resulting in a population decrease by 27.6% over a decade. Last year alone, the area saw around 6 million visitors compared to its roughly 6,100 residents.

Jongno district head Chung Moon-hun emphasizes the policy's intent to safeguard resident rights, promising to adjust it for effectiveness. However, locals express doubts, citing exemptions for tourists in hanok accommodations. The surge in corporate-run hanok stays has intensified local tensions, with reports of noise and litter disrupting daily routines.

(With inputs from agencies.)