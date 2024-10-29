Left Menu

Tourist Curfew in Bukchon: Balancing Heritage with Habitability

Kwon Young-doo, a gallery owner in Seoul's Bukchon Hanok Village, voices concerns over a new curfew aimed at curbing overtourism. Set to trial in November, the policy fines violators and restricts access. Residents cite disruptions from tourism, while a surge in corporate-run hanok accommodations worsens tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-10-2024 06:30 IST | Created: 29-10-2024 06:30 IST
Tourist Curfew in Bukchon: Balancing Heritage with Habitability
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The looming curfew in Seoul's Bukchon Hanok Village has stirred anxiety among local business owners and residents. Gallery owner Kwon Young-doo fears the measure, set to begin on a trial basis in November, may deter tourists and harm the area's reputation. The curfew restricts access to specific locations from 5 p.m. to 10 a.m., with fines for violators reaching up to 100,000 won ($72).

Bukchon Hanok Village, a historic site from the Joseon Dynasty, has attracted significant tourist attention, leading to concerns over noise, litter, and privacy invasions. Residents have reported seeing tourists attempting to enter private homes, causing many locals to relocate and resulting in a population decrease by 27.6% over a decade. Last year alone, the area saw around 6 million visitors compared to its roughly 6,100 residents.

Jongno district head Chung Moon-hun emphasizes the policy's intent to safeguard resident rights, promising to adjust it for effectiveness. However, locals express doubts, citing exemptions for tourists in hanok accommodations. The surge in corporate-run hanok stays has intensified local tensions, with reports of noise and litter disrupting daily routines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Penalties Mar Max Verstappen's Mexico City Grand Prix

Controversial Penalties Mar Max Verstappen's Mexico City Grand Prix

 Global
2
Iranian Nobel Laureate's Struggle for Health and Justice

Iranian Nobel Laureate's Struggle for Health and Justice

 United Arab Emirates
3
Japan in Political Turmoil: A Nation's Leadership Uncertain

Japan in Political Turmoil: A Nation's Leadership Uncertain

 Japan
4
Yen Tumbles Amid Japan's Political Shakeup; Oil Prices Plunge

Yen Tumbles Amid Japan's Political Shakeup; Oil Prices Plunge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024