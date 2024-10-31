Left Menu

Diwali Festivities Light Up India Amidst Challenges

People across India celebrated Diwali with great enthusiasm. Amidst vibrant festivities, air quality in Delhi worsened due to firecrackers. Prime Minister Modi celebrated with soldiers near the Gujarat border, emphasizing India's national security. Various state leaders also participated in celebrations and development activities, underlining the festival's socio-cultural significance.

Updated: 31-10-2024 20:37 IST
Diwali celebrations illuminated cities across India, with colorful lights and traditional 'diyas' marking the occasion. However, in the national capital, the air quality plummeted to the 'very poor' category, with predictions of further deterioration due to nighttime firecracker displays.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued his tradition of celebrating Diwali with soldiers, visiting Sir Creek near Gujarat's Indo-Pak border. He stressed the importance of national security, stating that India cannot compromise on its territorial integrity and highlighted the armed forces' role in safeguarding the nation.

Meanwhile, regional leaders participated in festivities and developmental initiatives. In Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath celebrated with forest dwellers and issued strong warnings against societal divides. Various incidents marred the celebrations, including accidents in Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh. Yet, the festival remained a vibrant display of cultural unity and tradition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

