Delhi Seeks Pro-Bono Air Quality Experts to Tackle Pollution Crisis

In an ambitious effort to tackle air pollution, Delhi's Environment Department has issued an expression of interest, encouraging expert bodies and NGOs to offer technical support voluntarily. This initiative aims to utilize the expertise of professionals known for their data capabilities and pollution control proficiency to design and implement effective strategies.

Given the capital's persistent air quality issues, often exacerbated by stubble burning and urban emissions, the government seeks assistance across multiple sectors. These include but are not limited to vehicular pollution, industrial emissions, waste management, and public engagement, reflecting a comprehensive approach to the problem.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa emphasizes the importance of collaborative efforts, inviting skilled professionals to engage in addressing real-world environmental challenges. The program, designed to foster hands-on experience, is entirely voluntary, with no financial obligations. Selected professionals will work in synergy with over 30 departments to implement key air quality programs.