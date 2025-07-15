Left Menu

Delhi Seeks Pro-Bono Air Quality Experts to Tackle Pollution Crisis

The Delhi government invites expert institutions and NGOs for pro-bono technical assistance in addressing air pollution. Experts will contribute to pollution control measures, stationed at the Environment Department for six months. The initiative covers various sectors and aims to improve real-world strategies for air quality improvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 23:06 IST
Delhi Seeks Pro-Bono Air Quality Experts to Tackle Pollution Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an ambitious effort to tackle air pollution, Delhi's Environment Department has issued an expression of interest, encouraging expert bodies and NGOs to offer technical support voluntarily. This initiative aims to utilize the expertise of professionals known for their data capabilities and pollution control proficiency to design and implement effective strategies.

Given the capital's persistent air quality issues, often exacerbated by stubble burning and urban emissions, the government seeks assistance across multiple sectors. These include but are not limited to vehicular pollution, industrial emissions, waste management, and public engagement, reflecting a comprehensive approach to the problem.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa emphasizes the importance of collaborative efforts, inviting skilled professionals to engage in addressing real-world environmental challenges. The program, designed to foster hands-on experience, is entirely voluntary, with no financial obligations. Selected professionals will work in synergy with over 30 departments to implement key air quality programs.

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025