Mumbai Leads in Air Quality Improvement with 44% Dip in PM10 Pollution

The National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) reports a significant decrease in PM10 levels across Indian cities, with Mumbai leading a 44 percent drop between 2017-18 and 2024-25. Out of 130 cities, 103 showed improvement. The government spent Rs 13,036.52 crore on these efforts, aiming for broader air quality improvements by 2026.

New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2025 15:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai has emerged as a frontrunner in combating air pollution, achieving a record 44 percent reduction in PM10 levels from 2017-18 to 2024-25, the Environment Ministry reported to Parliament. The National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) aims to curb particulate pollution by 40 percent by 2026.

While cities like Kolkata saw a 37 percent drop and Delhi a 15 percent decline, government data reveals that 103 out of 130 cities under the NCAP have shown progress. This initiative has led to 22 cities meeting the National Ambient Air Quality Standard for PM10.

The NCAP, backed by substantial government funding of Rs 13,036.52 crore, has reportedly utilized Rs 9,202.21 crore. It stresses the long-term restructuring of air quality management through sustained actions and performance-linked grants for Indian cities.

