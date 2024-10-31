Grief and Hope: The Parents of Slain Medic Await Amit Shah's Audience
The parents of a raped and murdered doctor at RG Kar Medical College express understanding about not meeting Union Minister Amit Shah. Although they sought an appointment, they hope for a future meeting. They also criticize a newly-formed junior doctors association that hasn't supported their cause.
- Country:
- India
The parents of a doctor who was tragically raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College expressed their understanding and hope regarding their unmet request to meet Union Minister Amit Shah. Despite reaching out ahead of Shah's visit to West Bengal, the meeting did not materialize.
The grieving couple remains optimistic that an opportunity will arise to discuss their daughter's case with the Union home minister, acknowledging his hefty responsibilities during his visit. They continue to seek justice for their daughter while criticizing a newly-formed doctors association for not actively supporting their cause.
Amidst this tumult, the parents reflect on past Diwali celebrations with their daughter, highlighting the darkness that now permeates their home, as they pray for justice against those responsible for the heinous crime.
(With inputs from agencies.)
