In the recent political climate of Haryana, a unique culinary emblem has emerged as a potent symbol amidst the electoral rhetoric. Local jalebis from Matu Ram Halwai's shop have become the center of attention as political figures, including Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, seize upon the sweet delicacy to garner attention.

The aftermath of Haryana's elections finds the BJP victorious, yet the discourse remains sweetened by the lingering debate over these iconic jalebis. Saini, along with other party leaders, took an opportunity to highlight the local confection during their campaign runs.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, during one of his rallies, praised the jalebis, sparking dialogue around economic policy and employment opportunities associated with spreading their popularity. Gandhi's commentary on the hardships faced by vendors due to government policies added layers to this culinary conversation.

