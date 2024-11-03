Tragic Temple Festival Fire: Casualties Rise Amid Ongoing Investigation
A second casualty was reported after a fire accident during a temple festival in Kerala's Kasaragod district. Ratheesh, a 32-year-old, succumbed to his injuries. The fire, caused by exploding firecrackers, injured 154 individuals. Authorities have arrested three people under charges related to the Explosive Substance Act.
Tragedy struck during a temple festival in Kerala's Kasaragod district when a fire accident claimed another life. The victim, named Ratheesh, was receiving treatment at a hospital in Kozhikode.
The local district administration confirmed that the 32-year-old was on ventilator support before he succumbed to his injuries, bringing the death toll from the accident to two.
The fire incident, which injured 154 people on October 28, stemmed from the explosion of stored firecrackers at the Anjoottanbalam Veererkavu temple. In the aftermath, authorities have arrested three individuals, including two temple committee officials, under the Explosive Substance Act and various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
