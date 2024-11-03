Assam Celebrates Linguistic Diversity with 'Bhasha Gaurav Saptah'

A week-long celebration of Assam's linguistic diversity has begun, marking a milestone achievement for the Assamese language which has been granted Classical language status by the Union Cabinet on October 3.

Throughout the 'Bhasha Gaurav Saptah', various events are being organized statewide to honor contributions to the Assamese language and to acknowledge Prime Minister Narendra Modi's support for its recognition.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized the importance of preserving linguistic heritage. Events will engage universities, schools, and civil groups to recognize the works of Assamese writers and scholars since the 4th century AD, amid ongoing electoral restrictions in certain districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)