Assam Celebrates Linguistic Diversity with 'Bhasha Gaurav Saptah'

Assam launched a week-long program celebrating its linguistic diversity and the newly granted Classical language status to Assamese, with events across the state highlighting contributions to the language. The Union Cabinet approved this status for Assamese and other regional languages. Celebrations include events by educational and civil society organizations.

A week-long celebration of Assam's linguistic diversity has begun, marking a milestone achievement for the Assamese language which has been granted Classical language status by the Union Cabinet on October 3.

Throughout the 'Bhasha Gaurav Saptah', various events are being organized statewide to honor contributions to the Assamese language and to acknowledge Prime Minister Narendra Modi's support for its recognition.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized the importance of preserving linguistic heritage. Events will engage universities, schools, and civil groups to recognize the works of Assamese writers and scholars since the 4th century AD, amid ongoing electoral restrictions in certain districts.

