Asha Bhosle Celebrates Bhai Dooj with Cultural Rituals

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle marked the festival of Bhai Dooj by celebrating with Mumbai BJP Chief Ashish Shelar on Sunday. The celebration saw Bhosle perform traditional rituals, including the application of a tilak on Shelar's forehead, while he respected the renowned singer by touching her feet, following time-honored customs.

Bhai Dooj, known by various names across India such as Bhau Bij, Bhai Beej, and Bhai Tika in North India and Maharashtra, signifies the cherished bond between siblings. In the southern parts of the country, like Karnataka and Telangana, it is observed as Yama Dwitiya, with roots in mythology where Goddess Yamuna hosted her brother Yamraj, marking the day as a celebration of sibling unity.

The festival is rich with traditions where sisters apply tilak to their brothers' foreheads, engage in fasting, and perform puja to wish their brothers long and prosperous lives. Brothers, in return, offer gifts and vow of protection. Though similar to Raksha Bandhan, Bhai Dooj doesn't involve tying rakhis. The celebration is mentioned in ancient Hindu scriptures, highlighting stories of Lord Krishna and Yamraj, emphasizing the eternal sibling bond. (ANI)

