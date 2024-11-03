Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Esteemed Kannada Director Guruprasad Dies

Renowned Kannada film director Guruprasad was found dead in a residential area near the city, suspected to have died by suicide. He was reportedly facing financial difficulties. The police have begun an investigation into the circumstances of his death, with a post-mortem examination pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-11-2024 16:32 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 16:32 IST
Noted Kannada film director Guruprasad was discovered dead under tragic circumstances at a residential complex on the city's outskirts. The police suspect it to be a case of suicide.

The 52-year-old filmmaker was reportedly battling financial issues, which may have driven him to take his own life. Neighbors last observed him at his residence several days prior to the discovery.

Following the recovery of the decomposed body, police have initiated a formal investigation. Guruprasad, known for acclaimed films like Mata and Yeddelu Manjunatha, will have his death further examined through a post-mortem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

