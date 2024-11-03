Tragic Loss: Esteemed Kannada Director Guruprasad Dies

Noted Kannada film director Guruprasad was discovered dead under tragic circumstances at a residential complex on the city's outskirts. The police suspect it to be a case of suicide.

The 52-year-old filmmaker was reportedly battling financial issues, which may have driven him to take his own life. Neighbors last observed him at his residence several days prior to the discovery.

Following the recovery of the decomposed body, police have initiated a formal investigation. Guruprasad, known for acclaimed films like Mata and Yeddelu Manjunatha, will have his death further examined through a post-mortem.

(With inputs from agencies.)