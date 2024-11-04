Priscilla Presley Carves Her Own Path Beyond Elvis

Priscilla Presley, an actor and businesswoman, has long worked to create an identity separate from her famed husband, rock icon Elvis Presley. In a recent interview with People, she emphasized her distinct journey, highlighting her roles in films like the 'Naked Gun' series and TV shows such as 'Dallas' as milestones in forging her own professional path. 'I think the movies that I've done. I think of just, basically, it was my choice,' she said, referencing projects that contributed to her popularity. 'The movies I loved and, I mean, Naked Guns. Being on Dallas was great.'

Continuing, Priscilla expressed how these experiences allowed her to be herself, apart from Elvis' shadow. Known for her portrayal of Jane Spencer in 'Naked Gun' and Jenna Wade in 'Dallas', she also held roles in 'Melrose Place', 'Spin City', and 'Agent Elvis'. Beyond acting, Priscilla co-founded and once chaired Elvis Presley Enterprises, explaining her close involvement with shaping his posthumous legacy.

In reflecting on Elvis' career under manager Colonel Thomas Andrew Parker, Priscilla noted the freedom Elvis enjoyed early on when selecting songs, which shifted as Parker's influence grew. They married on May 1, 1967, in Las Vegas, welcomed daughter Lisa Marie in 1968, and divorced in 1973. Lisa Marie Presley passed away in January 2023 at age 54, a loss deeply felt by the family.

