Left Menu

Rising Tensions Threaten South Sudan's Fragile Peace

The UN urges action to prevent South Sudan from descending into civil war amid escalating tensions between President Salva Kiir and Vice President Riek Machar. With peace fragile, the risk of conflict looms, threatening humanitarian crisis. Diplomatic efforts focus on preventing conflict and advancing democratic elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 24-04-2025 14:00 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 14:00 IST
Rising Tensions Threaten South Sudan's Fragile Peace

In a stark warning to the UN Security Council, top United Nations official Nicholas Haysom emphasized the urgent need to prevent South Sudan from slipping back into civil war. The country, already reeling from political discord, sees renewed conflicts between President Salva Kiir and Vice President Riek Machar's factions.

Haysom highlighted the recent surge in violence, heightened by misinformation and ethnic strife, worrying reminders of the devastating 2013 and 2016 conflicts. He underscored the fragility of the 2018 peace agreement, the cornerstone for averting further bloodshed and paving the way for democratic elections in 2026.

Amid these tensions, UN humanitarian office director Edem Wosornu painted a grim picture of escalating humanitarian needs: 9.3 million people require aid, with hunger and child malnutrition on the rise. The situation's urgency calls for accelerated peace efforts to avoid exacerbating this crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025