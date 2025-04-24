Rising Tensions Threaten South Sudan's Fragile Peace

In a stark warning to the UN Security Council, top United Nations official Nicholas Haysom emphasized the urgent need to prevent South Sudan from slipping back into civil war. The country, already reeling from political discord, sees renewed conflicts between President Salva Kiir and Vice President Riek Machar's factions.

Haysom highlighted the recent surge in violence, heightened by misinformation and ethnic strife, worrying reminders of the devastating 2013 and 2016 conflicts. He underscored the fragility of the 2018 peace agreement, the cornerstone for averting further bloodshed and paving the way for democratic elections in 2026.

Amid these tensions, UN humanitarian office director Edem Wosornu painted a grim picture of escalating humanitarian needs: 9.3 million people require aid, with hunger and child malnutrition on the rise. The situation's urgency calls for accelerated peace efforts to avoid exacerbating this crisis.

