India's Bold Move: Suspending the Indus Water Treaty
India, following the Pahalgam terror attack, has taken a tough stance by suspending the 1960 Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan. This decision is expected to severely impact Pakistan's economy, particularly its agriculture-based sectors. The move comes amidst heightened tensions and a demand for strict action against terrorism.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jabalpur | Updated: 24-04-2025 14:00 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 14:00 IST
- India
In a decisive move following the Pahalgam terror attack, India has suspended the 1960 Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan.
This suspension threatens to severely impact Pakistan's economy, with agriculture likely to suffer the most.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration is facing demands for stern action against terrorism, with several retaliatory measures announced.
(With inputs from agencies.)
