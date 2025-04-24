Left Menu

Tensions Surge as US Destroyer Sails Through Taiwan Strait

China's military dispatched naval and air forces to monitor a U.S. guided missile destroyer sailing through the Taiwan Strait. China claims the strait as its territory, while the U.S. asserts it as international waters. China's previous war games in the region sparked global concern.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 13:56 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 13:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Thursday, China's military announced it dispatched naval and air forces to monitor the U.S. guided missile destroyer, USS William P. Lawrence, as it transited the Taiwan Strait. The strategic waterway has long been a point of contest between China, which claims it as its territory, and the United States, which considers it international waters.

The U.S. Navy frequently traverses the Taiwan Strait, often with vessels from allied nations, as a demonstration of freedom of navigation. However, the presence of the USS William P. Lawrence has been labeled by China's Eastern Theatre Command of the People's Liberation Army as an act of "public hyping," prompting criticism of the United States' stance.

China recently concluded war games near Taiwan, intensifying regional tensions and drawing international attention. While Beijing continues to assert its sovereignty over Taiwan and its surrounding waters, the U.S. and its allies remain firm in supporting Taipei, stressing the necessity of peace and stability in the area. The U.S. Navy has yet to comment on this latest development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

