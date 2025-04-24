Naxal Aiders Sentenced: Justice Served in Chhattisgarh

A special anti-terror court has handed down seven-year rigorous prison sentences to three men in connection with aiding Naxal activities in Chhattisgarh, authorities announced Thursday.

The convicted individuals, identified as Semal Deepak, Nara Bhaskar, and Telam Mutta, all hail from the Sukma district, and were implicated as overground workers for CPI (Maoist). The Chhattisgarh Police apprehended them in 2023, recovering explosive materials from their possession according to information from the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

While another accused, Putti Pappy Reddy, was initially arrested as well, he was acquitted by the court. The NIA's comprehensive investigation revealed the group's involvement in the procurement and delivery of explosives to active Maoist members, resulting in sufficient oral and documentary evidence to secure their conviction.

(With inputs from agencies.)