Farewell to a Legend: Quincy Jones, The Maestro of American Music, Passes Away

Quincy Jones, an influential force in American music history, has died at the age of 91. Known for his collaborations with iconic musicians like Michael Jackson and Frank Sinatra, Jones' work even reached outer space. His legacy includes transforming pop music and energizing the jazz world.

Updated: 05-11-2024 10:28 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 10:28 IST
Farewell to a Legend: Quincy Jones, The Maestro of American Music, Passes Away
Quincy Jones

Quincy Jones, a pivotal figure who profoundly impacted American music, passed away at the age of 91. His illustrious career included collaborations with legends such as Count Basie and Frank Sinatra, and Jones notably redefined pop music through his work with Michael Jackson.

Jones' influence extended beyond Earth, with Buzz Aldrin citing Jones-produced recordings played during the Apollo 11 mission. His legacy in the music industry is unparalleled, featuring electrifying all-night jam sessions that left an indelible mark on the Montreux Jazz Festival.

Known affectionately as 'Q,' Jones left behind a monumental legacy in the music world. His death, confirmed by his publicist, marks the end of an era in music history. Details about the cause of death remain undisclosed.

