Prayers and Hopes Rise in Thulasendrapuram for Kamala Harris

An air of anticipation envelops Thulasendrapuram village as locals hope for Kamala Harris, the current vice president, to triumph in the US presidential elections.

The village, Harris's ancestral home, is fervently praying at the Sri Dharma Sastha temple for her victory against former president Donald Trump, as voting takes place.

Councillor Arulmozhi expressed support by organizing special prayers and erecting banners, emphasizing the community's deep connection to Harris's lineage and their hope for her presidential success.

(With inputs from agencies.)