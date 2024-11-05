Left Menu

Prayers and Hopes Rise in Thulasendrapuram for Kamala Harris

In Thulasendrapuram village, the ancestral home of Kamala Harris, villagers are performing prayers for her success in the US presidential elections. Hopes are high for Harris, the current vice president, to defeat Donald Trump and become the president. The village has a historical and personal connection to Harris's family.

Updated: 05-11-2024 11:45 IST
An air of anticipation envelops Thulasendrapuram village as locals hope for Kamala Harris, the current vice president, to triumph in the US presidential elections.

The village, Harris's ancestral home, is fervently praying at the Sri Dharma Sastha temple for her victory against former president Donald Trump, as voting takes place.

Councillor Arulmozhi expressed support by organizing special prayers and erecting banners, emphasizing the community's deep connection to Harris's lineage and their hope for her presidential success.

