'Singham Again' Shatters Box Office Records With Rs 100 Crore Debut

In a remarkable milestone for Indian cinema, Rohit Shetty's latest film 'Singham Again' has swiftly crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office. Released on November 1 during the festive Diwali weekend, the film has become Shetty's fastest to reach this figure.

Featuring a star-studded cast including Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Ranveer Singh, the film was presented by Jio Studios along with Rohit Shetty Picturez and Devgn Films. As the third installment in the popular 'Singham' franchise, 'Singham Again' continues to enrich Shetty's ambitious cop universe.

Rohit Shetty expressed his gratitude to the audiences, crediting their love and support for the film's success. With a reported domestic box office earning of Rs 125 crore net in its opening weekend, 'Singham Again' has joined the ranks of Shetty's other blockbuster films in the Rs 100 crore club.

(With inputs from agencies.)