Kareena Kapoor Khan's Heartfelt Birthday Tribute to Ibrahim Ali Khan Ahead of Netflix Debut

In a show of genuine affection and support, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a heartfelt birthday message for Ibrahim Ali Khan as he prepares for his debut on the silver screen with the Netflix film 'Nadaaniyan'. Kareena took to Instagram, expressing her excitement and admiration for Ibrahim's upcoming performance.

Describing him as 'the best boy', Kareena wrote a touching note alongside a picture of Ibrahim, saying, 'Happy Birthday to the best boy. Can't wait to see you on the silver screen.' Ibrahim celebrates his special day today, and his debut alongside Khushi Kapoor has created a buzz among fans and industry insiders.

'Nadaaniyan' is set to premiere on Netflix on March 7, 2025, and features Ibrahim as Arjun Mehta, with Khushi Kapoor portraying Pia Jai Singh. The film, directed by Shauna Gautam and produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra under the Dharmatic Entertainment banner, promises a heartfelt narrative filled with romance, drama, and humor.

The recently released trailer offers a glimpse into the film's romantic storyline, which revolves around two individuals from different worlds drawn together by fate. The film also includes seasoned actors such as Mahima Chaudhary, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, and Jugal Hansraj in supporting roles.

