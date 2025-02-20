Left Menu

Ranveer Singh Drives Skoda Auto India's Dynamic Brand Campaign

Skoda Auto India has appointed Bollywood star Ranveer Singh as its brand ambassador. The collaboration aims to enhance customer engagement through dynamic, people-focused campaigns. Highlighting India as a significant market, Skoda plans to sell 100,000 cars annually by 2026, with Singh embodying the brand's energetic ethos.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2025 16:15 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 16:15 IST
In a strategic move to boost its brand presence, Skoda Auto India has announced the appointment of Bollywood powerhouse Ranveer Singh as its new brand ambassador. The car manufacturer aims to leverage Singh's dynamic energy and popularity to foster a deeper connection with its audience through innovative, people-driven campaigns.

Singh's collaboration with Skoda comes at a crucial time as India emerges as the company's most important market outside of Europe. As the Brand Director Petr Janeba notes, Singh's vibrant persona mirrors Skoda's passion and commitment to its customers both on and off the screen.

With an eye on significant growth, Skoda Auto India has set a target to sell 100,000 cars annually in India by 2026, fueled by models like Kylaq, Kushaq, and Slavia. This ambitious plan underscores the brand's confidence in Singh's ability to enhance its market presence and drive customer engagement.

