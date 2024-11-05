Left Menu

Temple Desecration Sparks Outrage in Telangana

Navagraha idols in a Shamshabad temple were vandalized, leading to local protests and a police investigation. One suspect was detained. BJP criticized the Congress government for inaction, alleging political appeasement. A separate temple incident also led to protests, with an arrest made.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-11-2024 15:36 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 15:36 IST
Navagraha idols at a temple in Shamshabad were discovered damaged on Tuesday, prompting police to detain one individual, according to reports.

Locals gathered to protest and express their outrage following the incident. The temple's priest called for strict measures against the perpetrators as five Navagraha idols were reportedly vandalized.

Police officials confirmed that a suspect has been detained and an investigation is underway, with local committee discussions in progress. The Telangana BJP criticized the Congress government, accusing it of ignoring temple desecrations, while further incidents in Secunderabad sparked additional arrests and protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

