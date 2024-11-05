Temple Desecration Sparks Outrage in Telangana

Navagraha idols at a temple in Shamshabad were discovered damaged on Tuesday, prompting police to detain one individual, according to reports.

Locals gathered to protest and express their outrage following the incident. The temple's priest called for strict measures against the perpetrators as five Navagraha idols were reportedly vandalized.

Police officials confirmed that a suspect has been detained and an investigation is underway, with local committee discussions in progress. The Telangana BJP criticized the Congress government, accusing it of ignoring temple desecrations, while further incidents in Secunderabad sparked additional arrests and protests.

