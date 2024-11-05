Tragedy Strikes Ahead of Chhath: Three Children Drown in Ganga

A severe tragedy unfolded in the Bhagalpur district of Bihar as three children, all from the same family, drowned in the Ganga River on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in the Pirpainti area, where the children, ages 10 to 15, had gone to observe the Chhath festival preparations. Out of six children, three ventured too deep and were tragically swept away by strong currents.

Local onlookers managed to rescue three of the children, but divers later recovered the bodies of the others. Pranav Kumar, the vice chairman of Bhagalpur Zila Parishad, urged the community to stay vigilant and stressed the need for the administration to implement all necessary safety measures.

