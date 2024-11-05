Left Menu

Odisha Promotes Cultural Tourism at World Travel Market

A delegation from Odisha is participating in the World Travel Market in London, aiming to attract tourists and investments to the state's cultural and economic projects. Led by Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, the initiative focuses on sustainable tourism and women-led entrepreneurial programs, highlighting Odisha's cultural heritage and investment opportunities.

A delegation from the Indian state of Odisha is actively engaging with global stakeholders at the World Travel Market (WTM) in London this week. The aim is to attract both tourists and investments to Odisha, renowned for its cultural richness and economic potential.

Leading the delegation is Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, who is advocating for diverse opportunities in women's entrepreneurship and tourism. Her meetings in London focus on promoting homestays and women-led programs that align with India's national development goals.

Highlighting Odisha's rich tapestry of cultural attractions, Parida mentioned key draws such as Buddhist heritage sites, the famous Rath Yatra, and various traditional arts and crafts. The delegation is also promoting investment opportunities in sectors like hospitality and sports, offering streamlined processes for investors.

