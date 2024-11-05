Left Menu

First-Time Director Abhijit Mazumdar's 'Body' Premieres at IFFK

The feature film 'Body', directed by newcomer Abhijit Mazumdar, is set to debut in the International Competition section of the 29th International Film Festival of Kerala. The narrative focuses on a young actor, Manoj, dealing with personal trauma and his complex relationships in a post-pandemic world.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2024 17:25 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 16:46 IST
First-Time Director Abhijit Mazumdar's 'Body' Premieres at IFFK
Venice International Film Festival Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The feature film 'Body', marking the directorial debut of Abhijit Mazumdar, has been spotlighted as an official selection for the 29th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK).

Slated to run from December 13 to December 20 in Thiruvananthapuram, the festival will feature the film in its International Competition section.

Set in a post-pandemic landscape, 'Body' chronicles the journey of Manoj, a young actor faced with personal challenges. As he navigates his internal struggles, he encounters a boy suffering abuse, propelling him into a realm of uncertainty and introspection, reflecting the filmmaker's explorations of trauma and reality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

 Ukraine
2
Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

 United Kingdom
3
Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

 Global
4
Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024