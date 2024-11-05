First-Time Director Abhijit Mazumdar's 'Body' Premieres at IFFK
The feature film 'Body', directed by newcomer Abhijit Mazumdar, is set to debut in the International Competition section of the 29th International Film Festival of Kerala. The narrative focuses on a young actor, Manoj, dealing with personal trauma and his complex relationships in a post-pandemic world.
The feature film 'Body', marking the directorial debut of Abhijit Mazumdar, has been spotlighted as an official selection for the 29th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK).
Slated to run from December 13 to December 20 in Thiruvananthapuram, the festival will feature the film in its International Competition section.
Set in a post-pandemic landscape, 'Body' chronicles the journey of Manoj, a young actor faced with personal challenges. As he navigates his internal struggles, he encounters a boy suffering abuse, propelling him into a realm of uncertainty and introspection, reflecting the filmmaker's explorations of trauma and reality.
