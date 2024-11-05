Left Menu

Prayers for Kamala: A Village's Hope for Presidential Victory

In the village of Kamala Harris's ancestors, villagers performed special prayers, hoping for her success in the US presidential race against Donald Trump. Fans traveled from abroad to participate in ceremonies, highlighting the village's pride and connection to the Democratic candidate through prayers and donations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 05-11-2024 17:55 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 17:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a spirited display of support, the ancestral village of Kamala Harris conducted special prayers hoping for her victory in the U.S. presidential elections against Donald Trump.

The Sri Dharma Sastha temple became the focal point of devotion as villagers, joined by international admirers, participated in ceremonies featuring 'abhishekam' and 'archana'.

This tiny village, deeply tied to Harris through familial and historical connections, stood united in anticipation, showcasing their cultural pride and hope for her success on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

